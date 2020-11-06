There are 87 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 6, bringing the provincial total to date to 3,623 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (8), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (8), North Central (3), Saskatoon (25), Central East (11), Regina (20), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (5) zones. Location information is pending for three new cases.

Five cases with pending residence location from Nov. 4 were assigned to the North Central zone.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties Tuesday with the validation of COVID-19 tests, resulting in nine confirmed cases included in today’s case total.

Of the 3,623 reported cases, 911 are considered active. A total of 2,687 people have recovered.

Thirty-three people are in hospital. Twenty-nine people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, three in Northwest, eight in North Central, 10 in Saskatoon and seven in the Regina zones. Four people are in intensive care; one in North Central, two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 3,623 cases in the province:

381 cases are travelers;

1,734 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

865 have no known exposures; and

643 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

111 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

739 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,317 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,026 are in the 40-59 age range; 449 are in the 60-79 age range; and 92 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

967 cases from the Saskatoon area

771 cases from the north area (240 north west, 388 north central, 143 north east)

516 cases from the south area (232 south west, 219 south central, 65 south east)

486 cases from the Regina area

465 cases from the far north area (408 far north west, 0 far north central, 57 far north east)

413 cases from the central area (198 central west, 215 central east)

Five (5) cases currently have pending residence location

To date, 275,737 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of November 4, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 184,333 people tested per million population. The national rate was 259,744 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,217 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Public Health Orders in Effect Today

The public health order has been amended to include the limiting of indoor private gatherings to no more than 10 people. Any event that occurs in a private dwelling (such as a home) and any outbuildings (garages, etc.) including weddings, religious gathering and funerals must abide by the 10 person gathering limit.

A new public health order requires all people in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert to wear non-medical masks when in indoor public spaces, as listed at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks.

Mandatory masking posters to assist businesses and organizations inform their customers are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-posters.

Businesses and organizations are asked to regularly review the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan for updated guidelines. In the event that the public health order applies a more stringent standard (ie. masking), the public health order supersedes the guidance document.

Public health orders are posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures/public-health-orders.

For all communities, health officials strongly recommend wearing a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Download COVID Alert App

Health Canada’s COVID Alert application is available to Saskatchewan residents. This free, voluntary app provides digital alerts to let people know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It does not collect personal health information or track the location of users.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

For more information on using the app and how your privacy is protected visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid19-apps.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.