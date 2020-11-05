There are 129 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 5, bringing the provincial total to date to 3,536 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (6), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (10), North Central (30), Saskatoon (55), Central West (1), Central East (4), Regina (13), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (1) zones. Location information is pending for five (5) new cases.

One case with pending residence location from Nov. 3 was determined to be an out-of-province resident and has been removed from the Saskatchewan count.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties Tuesday with the validation of COVID-19 tests, resulting in lower than expected case numbers reported yesterday (Nov. 4). Following the validation of these samples, nine positive results were identified. Due to the timing of the reporting of laboratory results, these nine cases will be counted in Nov. 6 case numbers.

Of the 3,536 reported cases, 877 are considered active. A total of 2,634 people have recovered.

Thirty-two people are in hospital. Twenty-seven people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest zone, three in Northwest, eight in North Central, 10 in Saskatoon and five in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; one in North Central, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 3,536 cases in the province:

380 cases are travelers;

1,690 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

847 have no known exposures; and

619 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

108 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

720 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,282 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,003 are in the 40-59 age range; 442 are in the 60-79 age range; and 89 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

942 cases from the Saskatoon area

755 cases from the north area (232 north west, 380 north central, 143 north east)

508 cases from the south area (231 south west, 217 south central, 60 south east)

466 cases from the Regina area

456 cases from the far north area (400 far north west, 0 far north central, 56 far north east)

402 cases from the central area (198 central west, 204 central east)

Seven (7) cases currently have pending residence location

To date, 273,520 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of November 3, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 183,005 people tested per million population. The national rate was 258,060 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,322 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan. Reports will be published Thursdays.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.