One resident in their 60s from the Northeast zone who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 32.

There are 132 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 18, bringing the provincial total to date to 5,553 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Far North Central (8), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (6), North Central (10), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (56), Central West (1), Regina (18), Southwest (2), South Central (4) and Southeast (8) zones and eight (8) new cases have pending residence information.

One case with pending residence information was deemed to be an out of province resident and removed from the total case count.

Of the 5,553 reported cases, 2,099 are considered active. A total of 3,422 people have recovered.

Seventy-six people are in hospital. Fifty-nine people are receiving inpatient care; four in the Northwest, six in North Central, two in the Northeast, 30 in Saskatoon, six in Regina, four in the Southwest, one in South Central and six in the Southeast zone. Seventeen people are in intensive care: three in North Central, seven in Saskatoon, two in Central East, one in Southwest and four in Regina.

Of the 5,553 cases in the province:

419 cases are travelers;

2,419 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,138 have no known exposures; and

1,577 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

156 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,165 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,026 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,515 are in the 40-59 age range; 685 are in the 60-79 age range; and 157 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

32 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 5,553 confirmed cases:

1,618 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,167 cases are from the north area (386 northwest, 544 north central, 237 northeast)

808 cases are from the Regina area

730 cases are from the south area (279 southwest, 299 south central, 152 southeast)

693 cases are from the far north area (505 far northwest, 49 far north central, 139 far northeast)

496 cases are from the central area (224 central west, 272 central east)

41 cases have pending residence information

To date, 305,260 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 16, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 200,748 people tested per million population. The national rate was 278,351 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,619 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.