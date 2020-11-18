Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for a series of recent shootings in the City of Meadow Lake.



Shortly after midnight Oct. 16, Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a complaint concerning a residence on the 600 block of 3rd Street West being shot at. The building was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

This past Tuesday (Nov. 17) at approximately 4:30 a.m., members responded to shots being fired somewhere in the vicinity of the 500 block of 2nd Avenue West. Police are still investigating the matter to determine if another residence was targeted and shot at.

Meanwhile, Wednesday (Nov. 18) shortly after 5 a.m., RCMP members responded to a complaint of shots again being fired near the 600 block of 3rd Street West. Police were able to determine the residence that was shot is the same building that was targeted in the Oct. 16 shooting. Again, the building was occupied, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting saskcrimestoppers.com.