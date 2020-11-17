There are 240 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 17, bringing the provincial total to date to 5,422 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northeest (5), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (16), North Central (12), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (97), Central West (11), Central East (3), Regina (27), Southwest (4), South Central (23) and Southeeast (16) zones and 13 new cases have pending residence information.

Four cases with pending residence information were assigned to North Central (3) and South Central (1) zones.

Of the 5,422 reported cases, 2,055 are considered active. A total of 3,336 people have recovered.

Seventy-one people are in hospital. Fifty-six people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, three in the Northwest, six in North Central, two in the Northeast, 30 in Saskatoon, three in Regina, four in the Southwest, one in South Central and six in the Southeast zone. Fifteen people are in intensive care: two in North Central, seven in Saskatoon, two in Central East and four in Regina.

Of the 5,422 cases in the province:

417 cases are travelers;

2,351 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,105 have no known exposures; and

1,549 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

152 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,139 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,987 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,480 are in the 40-59 age range; 660 are in the 60-79 age range; and 151 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

31 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 5,422 confirmed cases:

1,562 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,147 cases are from the north area (380 northwest, 534 north central, 233 northeast)

790 cases are from the Regina area

716 cases are from the south area (277 southwest, 295 south central, 144 southeast)

678 cases are from the far north area (504 far northwest, 41 far north central, 133 far northeast)

495 cases are from the central area (223 central west, 272 central east)

34 cases have pending residence information

To date, 303,641 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 15, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 199,196 people tested per million population. The national rate was 276,748 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,803 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

