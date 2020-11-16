There are 181 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 16, bringing the provincial total to date to 5,182 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (16), Northwest (13), North Central (18), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (41), Central East (5), Regina (32), Southwest (17), South Central (2) and Southeast (5) zones and five (5) new cases have pending residence information.

Four cases with pending residence information were assigned to North Central (3) and Northeast (1) zones.

Of the 5,182 reported cases, 1,928 are considered active. A total of 3,223 people have recovered.

Sixty-eight people are in hospital. Fifty-two people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, three in the Northwest, six in North Central, five in the Northeast, 27 in Saskatoon, one in Regina, two in the Southwest, one in South Central and six in the Southeast zone. Sixteen people are in intensive care: two in North Central, seven in Saskatoon, two in Central East and five in Regina.

Of the 5,182 cases in the province:

412 cases are travelers;

2,287 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,074 have no known exposures; and

1,409 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

148 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,081 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,894 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,424 are in the 40-59 age range; 643 are in the 60-79 age range; and 134 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for six cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

31 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 5,182 confirmed cases:

1,465 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,114 cases are from the north area (364 Northwest, 519 north central, 231 Northeast)

763 cases are from the Regina area

672 cases are from the south area (273 Southwest, 271 south central, 128 Southeast)

662 cases are from the far north area (499 far Northwest, 36 far north central, 127 far Northeast)

481 cases are from the central area (212 central west, 269 central east)

25 cases have pending residence information

To date, 300,838 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 14, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 197,545 people tested per million population. The national rate was 275,292 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,134 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

