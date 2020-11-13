There are 81 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 13, bringing the provincial total to date to 4,513 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Far North Central (6), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (7), North Central (10), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (5), Central East (4), Regina (16), Southwest (6), South Central (8) and Southeast (4) zones.

Of the 4,513 reported cases, 1,427 are considered active. A total of 3,057 people have recovered.

Fifty-three people are in hospital. Thirty-eight people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, one in the Northwest, five in North Central, five in the Northeast, 20 in Saskatoon, two in Regina, one in the Southwest and three in the Southeast zone. Fifteen people are in intensive care; one in the Northwest, three in North Central, eight in Saskatoon, two in Central East and one in Regina.

Of the 4,513 cases in the province:

401 cases are travelers;

2,071 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,018 have no known exposures; and

1,023 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

134 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

915 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,666 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,260 are in the 40-59 age range; 557 are in the 60-79 age range; and 115 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 4,513 confirmed cases:

1,237 cases are from the Saskatoon area

948 cases are from the north area (309 north west, 456 north central, 183 northeast)

683 cases are from the Regina area

611 cases are from the south area (253 southwest, 256 south central, 102 southeast) 564 cases are from the far north area (453 far northwest, 23 far north central, 88 far northeast)

459 cases are from the central area (203 central west, 256 central east)

11 cases have pending residence information

To date, 291,072 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 11, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 193,007 people tested per million population. The national rate was 270,258 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,706 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Additional Public Health Measures

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are implementing additional public health measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that will take effect Monday, Nov. 16. For more information, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.



General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.