Meadow Lake is one of several communities throughout Saskatchewan where masks will soon be made mandatory.

According to an announcement made by the province today (Nov. 13), the expansion of mandatory masking in indoor public spaces and a curfew on alcohol sales in licensed establishments will be in effect as of this Monday (Nov. 16) for 28 days, then subject to review by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.



“New measures announced this week and those to be considered in the weeks to come will still be based on the fundamentals of physical distancing, staying home when you are sick and masking to protect yourself and others,” health minister Paul Merriman said. “Now is the time for all residents, businesses and organizations to get back to basics. Re-commit to proven public health measures and return to the standards shown to work in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.”



Re-Open Saskatchewan: Back to Basics



While COVID-19 has shown it will take advantage of any opportunity, the fundamentals of personal protective measures and the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan guidelines based on those measures have been demonstrated to work in preventing transmission. Every Saskatchewan resident has a personal responsibility to make public spaces safe from COVID-19 transmission, so that essential services including health care and school, can continue.



“Over the past nine months, we have seen periods of extremely low transmission and periods of unacceptably high transmission here in Saskatchewan,” Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “This has not been determined by the virus; it has been determined by the actions of individuals making conscious decisions to follow best public health practices.”



All businesses and organizations must review the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan for their respective sector guidelines and make any required changes in order to abide by them completely. These guidelines are enforceable under the public health order.



In the event that the public health order applies a more stringent standard (i.e. masking), the public health order supersedes the guidance document.



All residents are required to abide by the basics of COVID-19 prevention: maintain physical distancing and wear a mask when you are outside the home; wash your hands frequently; stay home if you are sick. A significant number of cases in the province are as a result of people going to school, work and participating in activities when they have been symptomatic.

Mandatory Masking Extended

Mandatory masking in indoor public places will be extended to all Saskatchewan communities with populations of 5,000 people or greater. This includes Meadow Lake.



This includes the censuses metropolitan areas – the neighbouring communities or municipalities — situated around the largest urban centres of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert. Due to their proximity to the urban centres and high rate of retail, workplace and service integration, they will be included even if their independent populations are less than 5,000 residents.



The list of the 59 communities and what is deemed an indoor public space is at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks. This is in addition to Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.



The list of public indoor spaces may be amended for clarity; however, if you are in a community with a mandatory mask order and are unsure if any location qualifies as an “indoor public space”, defer to wearing the mask – choose the option that promotes public safety.



These are non-medical masks. Information on masks and how to use them properly is at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks.

Mandatory masking posters to assist businesses and organizations inform their customers are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-posters.

Masking in school settings is described in the back to school plans as set out by the respective school divisions.

Health officials continue to strongly recommend all residents wear a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.



Enforcement of mandatory masking is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994; however, compliance through education is the primary preference of public health. Public health will closely monitor compliance and encourage all individuals, businesses and organizations to abide by the masking order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Enforcement options will be considered based on observed compliance with the order.



Alcohol Service Curfew for Licensed Establishments



All Saskatchewan restaurants and licensed establishments (bars, taverns, nightclubs) will be required to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. and consumption must end by 11 p.m. There are no exceptions for private events or outdoor serving spaces.



Safe Schools Plan – Level 3



While transmission within school settings has been limited, it is recommended that all school divisions move to level three in their back to school plans for high schools with 600 students or more. Under the Safe Schools Plan, level three is to reduce in-class learning at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/safe-schools-plan.



Updates to Reopen Saskatchewan for fitness, hookah



Fitness facilities may continue to operate under the Reopen Saskatchewan guidelines but all aerobic group fitness activities (i.e. spin classes, class circuit training, aquasize) are limited to a maximum of eight participants.

Group aerobic activities are permitted only if participants can be three metres apart throughout the duration of the activity, as required by the current Re-Open Saskatchewan guideline.

Individual aerobic activities (ie treadmill, stationary bike, lane swimming) are permitted if all required equipment is properly distanced according to the Re-Open Saskatchewan guidelines.

As an activity of increased transmission risk, all hookah and waterpipe services are now disallowed. Hookah/waterpipe locations may also be licensed establishments and restaurants. They may continue to act as licensed establishments and restaurants, according to the guidelines for those respective businesses.



Also added to the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan are Arena Facility Guidelines, and updates to the Sports and Activity, Performing Arts, and Transportation guidelines.



Information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan.



Communities Under Mandatory Masking Order



The following communities will be required to wear non-medical masks in all indoor public spaces, effective Monday, Nov. 16.



Aberdeen

Albertville

Allan

Asquith

Balgonie

Battleford

Beaver Creek

Belle Plaine

Bradwell

Cedar Villa Estates

Clavet

Colonsay

RM of Corman Park No. 344

Craven

Dalmeny

Davin

Delisle

Dundurn

Edenwold

Estevan

Furdale

Grand Coulee

Gray

Humboldt

Kindersley

Kronau

Langham

Lloydminster

Lumsden

Lumsden Beach

MacDowall

Martinsville

Meacham

Meadow Lake

Meath Park

Melfort

Melville

Moose Jaw

Neuhorst

Nipawin

North Battleford

Pense

Pilot Butte

Prince Albert

Regina

Regina Beach

Riceton

Saskatoon

Shields

St. Louis

Swift Current

Thode

Vanscoy

Warman

Weirdale

Weyburn

Whitecap

White City

Yorkton

COVID-19 Information



General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.