Three residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One in Saskatoon in the 70-79 age group, and two in the 80-plus age group in the Northwest.



There are 299 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 26, bringing the provincial total to date to 7,362 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (4), Far Northeast (16), Northwest (17), North Central (34), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (125), Central West (4), Central East (6), Regina (44), Southwest (7), South Central (12) and Southeast (8) zones and eight (8) new cases have pending residence information.

Of the cases announced today, 72 are from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre—68 of these are offenders, and four are staff. To date, there are a total of 85 active cases among offenders and staff at Saskatoon Correctional Centre

Corrections officials are working with public health on measures to reduce the spread within the facility and the correctional system. This will include ongoing testing of offenders and staff at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Additionally, all new admissions to provincial correctional centres will be tested for COVID-19 starting early next week. New admissions will continue to be quarantined for 14 days.

Corrections is also instituting mandatory continuous masking for offenders across all provincial correctional facilities. Employees at correctional centres have been continuously masking since the summer.

As of today, there will be no new admissions to Saskatoon Correctional Centre. Remanded and sentenced offenders are being redirected to Regina and Prince Albert Correctional Centres.

Ten cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the following zones: Regina (3), Northwest (3), and North Central (4). Eighteen Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province were added to the total counts in the following zones: Northwest (10), Far Northwest (2), North Central (1), Regina (1), Saskatoon (4).

One case with pending residence information and one case assigned to Saskatoon were deemed to be out-of-province residents and removed from the total counts.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 243 (20.1 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 7,362 reported cases, 3,146 are considered active. A total of 4,176 people have recovered.

One-hundred and eight people are in hospital. Ninety people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, eight in the Northwest, eight in North Central, one in Northeast, 34 in Saskatoon, two in Central East, 16 in Regina, one in Southwest, and 19 in the Southeast zone. Eighteen people are in intensive care: one in Northwest, one in North Central, 10 in Saskatoon, two in Southwest and four in Regina.

Of the 7,362 cases in the province:

463 cases are travelers;

3,299 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,496 have no known exposures; and

2,104 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

225 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,552 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,603 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,962 are in the 40-59 age range; 980 are in the 60-79 age range; and 260 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

40 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 7,362 confirmed cases:

2,170 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,550 cases are from the north area (542 northwest, 729 north central, 279 northeast)

1,212 cases are from the Regina area

978 cases are from the south area (356 southwest, 383 south central, 239 southeast)

848 cases are from the far north area (567 far northwest, 79 far north central, 202 far northeast)

576 cases are from the central area (262 central west, 314 central east)

28 cases have pending residence information

To date, 330,364 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 24, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 212,857 people tested per million population. The national rate was 295,051 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,493 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the two-week period Nov. 10-24, 2020 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.



General COVID-19 Information

