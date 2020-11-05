October 17, 1953 – October 26, 2020

On Monday, October 26, 2020, Mr. Elmer James Sibley of Bonnyville passed away at the Cross Cancer Institute at the age of 67 years after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer. A proud Viking, Elmer was born and raised in Meadow Lake, SK. Elmer was a hard worker and proud to provide for his family. Most notably he worked as a logger, a butcher, and finally settled in as owner and operator of his vac-truck business. Elmer enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time throwing horseshoes at his home on the lake with friends and family.

Elmer will be lovingly remembered by his wife: Judy Sibley; daughter: Korin (Verne) Hinch; sons: Logan (Amy) Sibley and Morgan (Tarra) Sibley; grandchildren: Delaney, Danica and Waylon; his siblings: Alma Sibley and Tom (Brenda) Sibley, Joan (Roy) Freeman, Roland (Carolyn) Zacharias, Oral (Leila) Zacharias, Larry (Diane) Zacharias, Debbie Baldinus, Bruce (Judy) Zacharias, Terri Zacharias; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Elmer was predeceased by his son: James Sibley; parents: Alfred and Gladys Sibley; and his brother: Nels Sibley.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, October, 31 2020 at the Beaver River Fish and Game Building, Bonnyville, AB with an interment at Highland Cemetery, Rapid View, SK.

Northern Lights Funeral Chapel Ltd.

www.northernlightsfs.ca

