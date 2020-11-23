Loon Lake RCMP are currently responding to a potential armed and barricaded situation involving an unknown number of individuals inside a residence on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

The area surrounding the perimeter of the residence is being secured by police to help maintain public safety. Additional RCMP resources are en route to assist with the investigation.

Residents in the community and motorists are asked to avoid the area in order to provide police with the space required to conduct a safe and thorough investigation.

There will be an increased police presence in the community for an undetermined amount of time.

An update will be provided once the investigation has concluded.