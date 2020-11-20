One resident aged over 80 from the Saskatoon zone who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 33.



There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 20, bringing the provincial total to date to 5,804 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far North Central (16), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (11), North Central (14), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (42), Central West (2), Central East (4), Regina (14), Southwest (14), South Central (4) and Southeast (20) zones. Four (4) new cases have pending residence information.



Of the 5,804 reported cases, 2,145 are considered active. A total of 3,626 people have recovered.



Eighty-five people are in hospital. Sixty-six people are receiving inpatient care; five in the Northwest, seven in North Central, one in the Northeast, 30 in Saskatoon, one in Central East, five in Regina, one in South Central and 16 in the Southeast zone. Nineteen people are in intensive care: one in the Northwest, three in North Central, eight in Saskatoon, one in Central East, one in Southwest and five in Regina.



Of the 5,804 cases in the province:

421 cases are travelers;

2,589 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,216 have no known exposures; and

1,578 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

171 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,239 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,101 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,571 are in the 40-59 age range; 720 are in the 60-79 age range; and 168 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

33 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 5,804 confirmed cases:

1,670 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,236 cases are from the north area (413 northwest, 580 north central, 243 northeast)

850 cases are from the Regina area

787 cases are from the south area (293 southwest, 317 south central, 177 southeast)

724 cases are from the far north area (512 far northwest, 66 far north central, 146 far northeast)

509 cases are from the central area (228 central west, 281 central east)

28 cases have pending residence information



To date, 310,090 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 18, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 200,570 people tested per million population. The national rate was 283,838 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 2,826 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



COVID-19 Modelling Update



On Nov. 19, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer presented a COVID-19 modelling update, available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/latest-updates.

General COVID-19 Information



General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.