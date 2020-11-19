There are 98 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 19, bringing the provincial total to date to 5,651 cases.

Weather and logistical impediments resulted in a volume of specimens reaching the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory after the reporting period for Nov. 19.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (12), North Central (12), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (10), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (25), South Central (14) and Southeast (5) zones. Four (4) new cases have pending residence information.

Of the 5,651 reported cases, 2,066 are considered active. A total of 3,553 people have recovered.

Eighty-three people are in hospital. Sixty-two people are receiving inpatient care; five in the Northwest, five in North Central, two in the Northeast, 30 in Saskatoon, six in Regina, two in the Southwest, one in South Central and 11 in the Southeast zone. Twenty-one people are in intensive care: four in North Central, nine in Saskatoon, two in Central East, one in Southwest and five in Regina.



Of the 5,651 cases in the province:

419 cases are travelers;

2,490 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,176 have no known exposures; and

1,566 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

163 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,189 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,059 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,539 are in the 40-59 age range; 701 are in the 60-79 age range; and 158 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

32 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.



Of 5,651 confirmed cases:

1,628 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,208 cases are from the north area (402 northwest, 564 north central, 242 northeast)

836 cases are from the Regina area

749 cases are from the south area (279 southwest, 313 south central, 157 southeast)

701 cases are from the far north area (509 far northwest, 50 far north central, 142 far northeast)

503 cases are from the central area (226 central west, 277 central east)

26 cases have pending residence information



To date, 307,264 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 17, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 201,581 people tested per million population. The national rate was 279,792 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 2,004 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth



Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the week of Noe. 8-14 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan. Reports are published Thursdays.



General COVID-19 Information



General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.