There are 37 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Nov. 4, bringing the provincial total to date to 3,408 cases. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (13), Central East (6) and Regina (14) zones.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties yesterday with the validation of COVID-19 tests, resulting in lower than expected case numbers reported today. It is anticipated that any delayed reporting will be reflected in tomorrow’s COVID-19 case update.

One case reported today has pending residence location. One case with pending residence location reported Nov. 2 has been assigned to the North Central zone. Two cases with pending residence locations reported November 1 were determined to be out-of-province residents and removed from provincial counts.

Of the 3,408 reported cases, 799 are considered active. A total of 2,584 people have recovered.

Twenty-six people are in hospital. Twenty-two people are receiving inpatient care; two in the North West, five in the North Central, 10 in Saskatoon and five in Regina. Four people are in intensive care; two in North Central, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 3,408 cases in the province:

377 cases are travelers;

1,660 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

826 have no known exposures; and

545 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

107 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

689 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,238 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 968 are in the 40-59 age range; 428 are in the 60-79 age range; and 85 are in the 80-plus range.

50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are:

887 cases from the Saskatoon area

715 cases from the north area (222 north west, 350 north central, 143 north east)

504 cases from the south area (230 south west, 215 south central, 59 south east)

453 cases from the Regina area

449 cases from the far north area (394 far north west, 0 far north central, 55 far north east)

397 cases from the central area (197 central west, 200 central east)

Three cases currently have pending residence location

To date, 271,198 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of November 2, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 182,430 people tested per million population. The national rate was 257,070 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,101 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties yesterday with the validation of COVID-19 tests, resulting in lower than expected results reported today. It is anticipated that any delayed reporting will be reflected in tomorrow’s COVID-19 case update.

Public Health Amendments – Mandatory Masking Indoors

As of Friday, Nov. 6, all people in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert will be required to wear non-medical masks when in indoor public spaces, as listed at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks. This public health order will be in place for 28 days, then subject to review by the chief medical health officer.

The list of public indoor spaces may be amended for clarity; however, if you are in a city with a mandatory mask order and are unsure if any location qualifies as an “indoor public space” it recommended that you defer to wearing the mask – choose the option that promotes public safety.

For all communities, health officials strongly recommend wearing a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home as an additional measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Non-medical or cloth masks can play an important role in settings where physical distancing is not possible or is unpredictable.

Note that masking in school settings is described in the back to school plans as set out by the respective school divisions.

Public Health Amendments – Indoor Gatherings Reduced

As of Friday, Nov. 6, indoor private gathering sizes are being reduced. The maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home setting will decrease to 10, down from 15. Details are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures/mass-gatherings.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.