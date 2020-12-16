There are 169 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 16, bringing the provincial total to date to 12,594 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (13), Northwest (35), North Central (28), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (38), Central West (1), Central East (2), Regina (30), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (1) zones and 11 new cases have pending residence information.

Four previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Northwest (2), North Central (1) and Regina (1).

Seven previously reported cases were deemed to be out-of-province residents and removed from the case counts for the Northwest (1), Central East (1), Southwest (1), Southeast (1) and three (3) from the pending residence category.

Of the cases, 4,213 cases out of the 12,594 cases are considered active. A total of 8,283 individuals have recovered.

One hundred and twenty-four people are in hospital. Ninety-four people are receiving inpatient care: two in the Far Northwest, eight in the Northwest, 10 in the North Central, 40 in Saskatoon, two in the Central East, 28 in Regina, one in the South Central and three in the Southeast zones. Thirty people are in intensive care: one in the Northwest, six in the North Central, 10 in Saskatoon, 12 in Regina, and one in the Southwest.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 243 (20.1 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 12,594 cases in the province:

562 cases are travelers;

5,878 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,827 have no known exposures; and

3,327 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

514 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,672 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,416 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,292 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,660 are in the 60-79 age range; and 549 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

98 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 12,594 confirmed cases:

3,709 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,766 cases are from the north area (1059 northwest, 1,304 north central, 403 northeast)

2,524 cases are from the Regina area

1,444 cases are from the south area (542 southwest, 496 south central, 406 southeast)

1,330 cases are from the far north area (793 far northwest, 95 far north central, 442 far northeast)

781 cases are from the central area (320 central west, 461 central east)

40 cases have pending residence information

To date, 393,680 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 14, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 243,150 people tested per million population. The national rate was 337,648 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,270 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Public Health Measures Effective Dec. 17

For more information on the public health measures that take effect Dec. 17, or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.