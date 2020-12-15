Seven residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One new death in the age group 20-29 was reported in the Northwest. One new death in the age group 50-59 was reported in the Central West. Five new deaths in the age group 80-plus were reported in Saskatoon (4) and Regina (1).

There are 194 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 15, bringing the provincial total to date to 12,432 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (13), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (28), North Central (21), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (53), Central East (5), Regina (37), Southwest (1), South Central (5) and Southeast (14) zones and three (3) new cases have pending residence information.

Three previously reported cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Regina zone.

Of the cases, 4,204 cases out of the 12,432 cases are considered active. A total of 8,130 individuals have recovered.

One hundred twenty-four people are in hospital. Ninety-eight people are receiving inpatient care: two in the Far Northwest, nine in the Northwest, 10 in the North Central, 45 in Saskatoon, one in the Central East, 27 in Regina, one in the Southwest and three in the Southeast zones. Twenty-six people are in intensive care: five in the North Central, nine in Saskatoon, eleven in Regina, and one in the Southwest.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 263 (21.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 12,432 cases in the province:

555 cases are travelers;

5,725 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,762 have no known exposures; and

3,390 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

477 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,647 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,349 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,247 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,642 are in the 60-79 age range; and 542 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

98 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 12,432 confirmed cases:

3,671 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,699 cases are from the north area (1023 northwest, 1,275 north central, 401 northeast)

2,493 cases are from the Regina area

1,442 cases are from the south area (542 southwest, 494 south central, 406 southeast)

1,312 cases are from the far north area (790 far northwest, 93 far north central, 429 far northeast)

779 cases are from the central area (319 central west, 460 central east)

36 cases have pending residence information

To date, 391,410 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 13, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 242,006 people tested per million population. The national rate was 336,127 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,438 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Public Health Measures Effective December 17

For more information on the public health measures that take effect December 17, or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.



