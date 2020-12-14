While Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case trends are relatively stable, case rates continue to create significant, ongoing community transmission and increasing pressure on health care services. Additional public health measures are being introduced based on the transmission patterns observed in Saskatchewan.

“Reopen Saskatchewan guidelines have been effective at reducing transmission in those settings where we have implemented measures like restaurants and retail settings,” Saskatchewan chief medical hHealth officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “It’s the in-between places, the social settings, where COVID-19 transmission is happening. In our breakrooms and staff rooms, by inviting new people into our homes, we are letting our guard down.

“We can still celebrate the holiday season. After a difficult year, it’s more important than ever to connect with loved ones but it must be done at a safe distance or virtually. Share time with friends and family but keep everyone safe.”

Public Health Orders

These public health measures are in addition to those in effect as of Nov. 27, 2020. All public health measures will remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2021. At that time they will be reviewed by the provincial chief medical health officer.

The public health orders for licensed establishments; sports, fitness and dance; places of worship; and mandatory masking remain in place.

Public health continues to emphasize working from home, whenever possible.

Public health continues to strongly recommend that only one member of a household do required shopping, and limit shopping to essential items as much as possible.

All non-essential interprovincial travel is discouraged.

Each sector has guidance under the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

In the event that there is any disparity between the Reopen Saskatchewan guidance and the public health orders, the public health orders must be followed. Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994.



Effective Dec. 17

The following measures will be in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

Private, Indoor Gatherings

Private, indoor gatherings will be limited to immediate household members only.

Single individuals are permitted to meet with one, consistent household of less than five individuals for the duration of the order.

Co-parenting arrangements are permitted to continue.

Caregivers and support services in the home are permitted to continue.

Outdoor Gatherings

People may meet and greet outdoors with up to 10 people only, provided physical distancing between households can be maintained.



Effective Dec. 19

The following measures will be in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Personal Services and Event Venues

Casinos and bingo halls must close.

Personal services may operate at 50 per cent capacity, including staff and clients. Personal services include hairdresser/barber, esthetics, massage therapy, acupuncture, tattooing, etc. For a complete list of personal services, see https://www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Event venues, conference facilities, arenas, arts venues, museums, movie and live theatres and banquet facilities may still have events up to 30 individuals. During events in these venues, all guests must be seated for the duration. Food and drink are not permitted unless explicitly stated in the order.

Note that the guidance for weddings and funeral ceremonies and places of worship is 30 individuals only. Concurrent services may not occur within multiple locations within one facility.



Effective Dec. 25

The following measures will be in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 25.

Retail

Retail services must reduce their capacity to 50 per cent.

Large retail locations are required to limit their capacity to 25 per cent capacity. Large retail locations are defined as retailers with a square footage larger than 20,000 square feet. For details see Public Health Orders at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-health-orders



General COVID-19 Information

