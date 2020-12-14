Two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The individuals were from the Saskatoon and North West zones and in the 80-plus age group.

There are 269 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 14, bringing the provincial total to date to 12,238 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (8), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (30), North Central (50), Northeast (17), Saskatoon (51), Central West (2), Central East (16), Regina (59), Southwest (1), South Central (5) and Southeast (6) zones and seven (7) new cases have pending residence information.

Two cases previously reported in the Far North East and Saskatoon zones were deemed to be out-of-province residents and removed from the case counts.

Of the cases, 4,380 cases out of the 12,238 cases are considered active. A total of 7,767 individuals have recovered.

One hundred twenty-four people are in hospital. Ninety-seven people are receiving inpatient care: eight in the Northwest, 11 in the North Central, 41 in Saskatoon, two in the Central East, 30 in Regina, one in the South Central and four in the Southeast zones. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: six in the North Central, nine in Saskatoon, eleven in Regina, and one in the Southwest.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262 (21.7 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 12,238 cases in the province:

551 cases are travelers;

5,523 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,755 have no known exposures; and

3,409 are under investigation by local public health.



Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

419 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

2,588 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

4,282 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 3,200 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,627 are in the 60-79 age range; and 536 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

91 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 12,238 confirmed cases:

3,618 cases are from the Saskatoon area

2,648 cases are from the north area (995 northwest, 1,254 north central, 399 northeast)

2,453 cases are from the Regina area

1,422 cases are from the south area (541 southwest, 489 south central, 392 southeast)

1,287 cases are from the far north area (777 far northwest, 92 far north central, 418 far northeast)

774 cases are from the central area (319 central west, 455 central east)

36 cases have pending residence information

To date, 388,972 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Dec. 12, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 240,595 people tested per million population. The national rate was 334,120 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,024 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.