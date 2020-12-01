Four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Saskatoon (3) and South (1) zones, have died. Three individuals were in the 80-plus age category. One individual, from the Saskatoon zone, was in the 60-79 age category.

There are 181 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 1, bringing the provincial total to date to 8,745 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Far Northeast (15), Northwest (10), North Central (8), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (41), Central West (3), Central East (2), Regina (67), Southwest (5), South Central (4) and Southeast (7) zones and six (6) new cases have pending residence information.

Three cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Northeest (2) and Central East (1) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 8,745 reported cases, 3,819 are considered active. A total of 4,875 people have recovered.

One-hundred and twenty-one people are in hospital. Ninety-seven people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far Northwest, seven in the Northwest, seven in the North Central, one in the Northeast, 33 in the Saskatoon, one in the Central East, 26 in the Regina, three in the Southwest, one in the South Central and 17 in the Southeast zones. Twenty-four people are in intensive care: four in the North Central, 13 in the Saskatoon and seven in the Regina zones.



Of the 8,745 cases in the province:

479 cases are travelers;

3,717 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,914 have no known exposures; and

2,635 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

261 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,807 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,112 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,337 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,156 are in the 60-79 age range; and 328 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

51 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.



Of 8,745 confirmed cases:

2,644 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,763 cases are from the north area (635 northwest, 821 north central, 307 northeast)

1,596 cases are from the Regina area

1,138 cases are from the south area (434 southwest, 411 south central, 293 southeast)

940 cases are from the far north area (612 far northwest, 80 far north central, 248 far northeast)

633 cases are from the central area (275 central west, 358 central east)

31 cases have pending residence information



To date, 347,918 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 29, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 222,074 people tested per million population. The national rate was 305,290 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,431 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



Support Exposure Notification with the COVID Alert App

Ensure those who have been in close proximity to you get the earliest possible exposure notifications with Health Canada’s COVID Alert application. During the week of November 24-30, 82 residents entered the one-time key information into the COVID Alert App, following their positive test results.

This free, voluntary app provides digital alerts to let people know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. The more residents that participate in the COVID Alert app, the faster residents can know if they are at risk of COVID-19 exposure.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

COVID Alert does not collect personal health information or track the location of users. More information on using the app and how your privacy is protected is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-apps.



Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.



