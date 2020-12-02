Two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the North (1) and Regina (1) zones, have died. One individual, from the North zone, was in the 80-plus age category. One individual, from the Regina zone, was in the 60-79 age category.

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Dec. 2, bringing the provincial total to date to 8,982 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (6), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (16), Northwest (17), North Central (25), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (109), Central East (4), Regina (36), Southwest (8), South Central (1) and Southeast (3) zones and seven (7) new cases have pending residence information.

Five cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northeast (1), North Central (1), Regina (2) and Southeast (1) zones. One case previously assigned to the Saskatoon zone was removed from the counts.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 274 (22.6 new cases per 100,000 population).

Of the 8,982 reported cases, 3,970 are considered active. A total of 4,959 people have recovered.

One-hundred thirty-two people are in hospital. One-hundred six people are receiving inpatient care: one in the Far Northwest, seven in the Northwest, seven in the North Central, one in the Northeast, 42 in the Saskatoon, two in the Central East, 23 in the Regina, two in the Southwest, one in the South Central and 20 in the Southeast zones. Twenty-six people are in intensive care: five in the North Central, 12 in the Saskatoon and nine in the Regina zones.

Of the 8,982 cases in the province:

480 cases are travelers;

3,812 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

2,144 have no known exposures; and

2,546 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

268 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,862 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

3,191 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 2,406 are in the 40-59 age range; 1,184 are in the 60-79 age range; and 334 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

50 per cent of the cases are female and 50 per cent are male.

53 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 8,982 confirmed cases:

2,752 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,809 cases are from the north area (652 northwest, 847 north central, 310 northeast)

1,634 cases are from the Regina area

1,151 cases are from the south area (442 southwest, 412 south central, 297 southeast)

966 cases are from the far north area (618 far northwest, 83 far north central, 265 far northeast)

637 cases are from the central area (275 central west, 362 central east)

33 cases have pending residence information

To date, 350,391 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Nov. 30, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 223,304 people tested per million population. The national rate was 307,889 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,473 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Drive-thru testing available in Prince Albert

Starting today, the Sask​​​atchewan Health Authority is offering daily, drive thru mobile testing in Prince Albert.

The drive-thru testing site is The Cone Shop Car Wash (890 6th Avenue East) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

This new site will be in addition to the drive-thru testing sites already operating in Saskatoon, Regina and Yorkton. Referrals for COVID-19 testing are also available from HealthLine 811 or your local health care provider.

More information on COVID-19 testing can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

Additional Resources

Posters outlining public health measures are now available in French, Mandarin, Tagalog and Urdu at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-posters#utm_campaign=q2_2015&utm_medium=short&utm_source=%2Fcovid19-posters.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.