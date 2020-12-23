One individual has been taken into police custody as a result of the strong RCMP presence earlier today (Dec. 23) on Meadow Lake’s east side.

All additional RCMP resources who have been called to assist with the investigation have cleared and left the scene. The area surrounding the perimeter of the residence is no longer being secured by officers; however, Meadow Lake RCMP continue to remain on scene for the ongoing investigation.

Local residents and motorists in the area can resume to their normal activity. Meadow Lake RCMP thank the community in Meadow Lake for their patience and cooperation in this matter.

Additional information will be provided as soon as information becomes available.