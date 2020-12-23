Meadow Lake RCMP along with additional RCMP resources from the Loon Lake Detachment and Police Dog Services are on scene at a residence located on the 300th block of 2nd Street East in Meadow Lake, in response to an ongoing investigation.

The area surrounding the perimeter of the residence as well as a residence located on the 200th block of 3rd Avenue East is being secured by police to help maintain public safety.

Police are asking residents to stay clear of the area and to stay home if possible. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destination.

There will be an increased police presence in the area for an undetermined amount of time as police continue to investigate this matter.

Meadow Lake RCMP would like to thank residents and motorists in the area for following direction given by police and for providing police with the space required to conduct a safe and thorough investigation.

An update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.