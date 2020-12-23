April 28, 1935 – December 12, 2020

We grieve the loss of our wife, mother, grandmother and friend Viola Marie Shrigley, who passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Dalmeny, SK at age 85.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband and best friend Nelson; children: Perry Shrigley of Edmonton, AB, Cory (Minda) Shrigley of Saskatoon, SK, Tammy Shrigley of Kimberley, BC; and grandchildren: Austin, Madison, Jeremiah, Joel and Jadyn.

She is survived by siblings: Russel (Arthena) Voth, Whileen Cooper and Bill (Lil) Voth.

Viola resided on their farm near Meadow Lake, SK with her husband Nelson until they moved to Medicine Hat, AB in 1994. They moved to Dalmeny, SK this past summer.

A public come and go viewing was held at Meadow Lake Alliance Church on Thurs., Dec. 17, 2020. A Celebration of Viola’s Life was held at Meadow Lake Alliance Church on Thurs., Dec. 17th at 1:00 pm (limited attendees). The service may be viewed on live stream at ww.dalmenyfuneralhome.ca/2020/12/15/viola-shrigley/.

For those who so desire, a donation may be made to the Gideons in honour of Viola. Arrangements entrusted to Dalmeny Funeral Home 306-254-2022.