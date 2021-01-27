There were 429 administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported yesterday in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 34,615. As of Jan. 27, 106 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far North Central (22), Northwest (58), Saskatoon (230) and Southeast (119). Back-dated corrections submitted for Jan. 25 have realized an additional 106 doses of vaccine administered.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 149 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 27, 2021, bringing the provincial total to date to 22,794 cases.

Six Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 50-59 age group from the Saskatoon zone; one reported death was in the 60-69 age group from the North Central zone; and four reported deaths were in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (5), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (8), North Central (8), Northeast (8), Saskatoon (48), Central West (2), Central East (7), Regina (38), South Central (2) and Southeast (15) zones and four new cases have pending residence information.

Ten cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (3) and North Central (1) zones.

One previously reported case has been deemed to be out-of-province and removed from the counts.

A total of 19,993 individuals have recovered and 2,527 cases are considered active.

Two hundred twenty (220) people are in hospital. One hundred eighty-four (184) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (15), North Central (30), Northeast (6), Saskatoon (70), Central West (2), Central East (11), Regina (39), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (3). Thirty-six (36) people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (18), Central East (1), Regina (12) and Southwest (1).

There were 2,176 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 26.

To date, 497,468 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 25, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 282,334 people tested per million population. The national rate was 455,473 people tested per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 242 (19.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

Please note the Ministry of Health is updating data reporting systems. The COVID-19 dashboard will not be available for Jan. 27.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly, to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.