There were 362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 34,080. As of Jan. 25, 104 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northwest (22), Northeast (23), Northwest (66), Central East (10), and Saskatoon (241). Back-dated corrections submitted for the period Jan. 17-24 have realized an additional 365 doses of vaccine administered. For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 232 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 26, bringing the provincial total to date to 22,646 cases.

Fourteen Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death in the 40-49 age group from the North Central zone; two reported deaths in the 50-59 age group from the Regina and Saskatoon zones; two reported deaths in the 60-69 age group from the Saskatoon zone; three reported deaths in the 70-79 age group from the Regina, Saskatoon and Southeast zones; six reported deaths in the 80-plus age group from the Far Northwest, North Central, Regina, South East and Saskatoon (2) zones.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (23), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (45), North Central (31), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (47), Central West (3), Central East (4), Regina (46), South Central (2) and Southeast (6) zones and 11 new cases have pending residence information.

Three cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northeast (1), Far Northwest (1), and North Central (1) zones.

Two previously reported cases were deemed to be out-of-province and removed from the count for Far Northwest zone and pending category.

A total of 19,219 individuals have recovered and 2,665 cases are considered active.

Two hundred eight (208) people are in hospital. One hundred seventy-five (175) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (5), Northwest (15), North Central (28), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (73), Central West (2), Central East (8), Regina (36), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (4). Thirty-three (33) people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (15), Central East (1), Regina (11), Southwest (1) and South Central (1).

There were 2,160 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 25.

To date, 495,292 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 24, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 281,571 people tested per million population. The national rate was 454,554 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 254 (20.7 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Public Health Measures Extended to Feb. 19

The current public health order will remain in effect until Feb. 19, 2021. Public health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission trends throughout this period. Detail on the current public health measures is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Public Health Orders Will Be Enforced

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly, to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

Tickets were issued this morning for failure to abide by public health orders to Crackers and the Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina ($14,000 each).

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.