As of Jan. 4, a total of 4,013 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to health care workers in Regina as part of the initial pilot and in Saskatoon as part of Phase 1.

Starting this week, Pfizer vaccinations will begin in Prince Albert and Moderna vaccinations will begin in the Far Northwest and Far North Central zones for eligible health care staff as well as long term and personal care home residents, according to the COVID-19 immunization prioritization.

There are 286 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 4, 2021, bringing the provincial total to date to 16,367 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One in the 80-plus age group was from the Far Northeast zone and one in the 70-79 age group was from the Northeast zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (18), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (46), Northwest (17), North Central (63), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (41), Central West (5), Central East (8), Regina (48), Southwest (1), South Central (8) and Southeast (9) zones. Sixteen new cases have pending residence information.

Two previously reported cases with pending residence information have been found to be out-of-province residents and removed from the counts.

A total of 13,180 individuals have recovered and 3,027 cases are considered active.

One hundred and eighty people are in hospital. One hundred and forty-five people are receiving inpatient care: one in the Far Northwest; one in the Far Northeast; 10 in the Northwest; 30 in the North Central; three in the Northeast; 42 in the Saskatoon; one in the Central West; six in the Central East; 42 in the Regina; one in the Southwest; three in the South Central; and five in the Southeast zones. Thirty-five people are in intensive care: two in the Northwest; five in the North Central; 10 in the Saskatoon; one in the Central East; 16 in the Regina; and one in the South Central zones.

There were 1,485 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Jan. 4, 2021.

To date, 435,642 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 2, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 260,283 people tested per million population. The national rate was 373,549 people tested per million population.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 209 (17.2 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-case.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.