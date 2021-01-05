As of Jan. 5, a total of 4,254 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Saskatchewan. The majority of those first doses have been administered to health care workers as part of the pilot project, which is completed in Regina and nearing 90 per cent completion in Saskatoon. Those same health care workers will begin receiving their second doses soon, at which point they will be fully immunized.

The province expects a shipment of vaccines to be received in Prince Albert this week to allow vaccinations for eligible health care staff, long term and personal care home residents in the area to begin. Vaccination of long term care residents and health providers began this morning in Saskatchewan’s Far North. The first Moderna vaccinations were provided in Ile-à-la Crosse to registered nurse Brittany Favel and her grandfather Jimmy Favel who is a resident in Ile-à-la Crosse long-term care. Vaccinations also started in La Loche this morning as part of the roll-out in the Far Northwest zone. There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 5, bringing the provincial total to date to 16,520 cases. Five Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The individuals were from the North Central (1), Northeast (1), South Central (1) and Regina (2) zones and all in the 80-plus age group. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (8), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (13), North Central (14), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (33), Central West (1), Central East (13), Regina (39), South Central (1) and Southeast (6) zones. Fourteen new cases have pending residence information. Fifteen previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central (11), Northeast (2), South Central (1), and Saskatoon (1) zones. A total of 13,298 individuals have recovered and 3,057 cases are considered active.

One hundred sixty-six people are in hospital. One hundred and thirty-five people are receiving inpatient care: one in the Far Northwest; one in the Far Northeast; six in the Northwest; 25 in the North Central; three in the Northeast; 40 in the Saskatoon; five in the Central East; 42 in the Regina; two in the Southwest; two in the South Central; and eight in the Southeast zones. Thirty-one people are in intensive care: two in the Northwest; four in the North Central; 10 in the Saskatoon; one in the Central East; 14 in the Regina zones.

There were 1,779 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 4.

To date, 437,421 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 3, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 260,933 people tested per million population. The national rate was 375,678 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 214 (17.7 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.