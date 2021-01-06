As of Jan. 6, a total of 4,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan. This includes 2,069 Pfizer doses in the Regina pilot program, 2,407 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon, and 48 Moderna doses in the Far Northeast and Far North Central zones.

Three thousand, nine hundred doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive in Prince Albert today with administration to follow soon after.

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan will be allocating all remaining Moderna doses received to date to the Far Northeast and Northeast zones. They will be shipped as soon as possible and priority sequencing of eligible residents for these zones will include and residents and staff of long term care and personal care homes and front-line health care workers.

Residents currently eligible under the vaccination prioritization schedule (health care workers, long term care and personal care home residents) will be contacted by immunization clinic teams with details about clinic locations and requirements when they are able to receive the vaccine. The way people are contacted may vary by community, with more details to come. The Government of Saskatchewan will alert additional priority groups when they are eligible to receive vaccine as allotments permit, according to the priority sequence.

There are 277 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Jan. 6, bringing the provincial total to date to 16,804 cases.

Nine Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One new death was recorded in the 60-69 age group in Central West. Two new deaths were recorded in 80-plus age group in Southeast. Three new deaths were recorded in Regina: two in the 80-plus age group and one in the 20-29 age group. One new death was recorded in 80-plus age group in North Central. Two new deaths were recorded in Saskatoon: one in the 60-69 age group and one in the 50-59 age group.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (32), Northwest (18), North Central (40), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (44), Central West (2), Central East (4), Regina (70), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (16) zones and 42 new cases have pending residence information.

Eight previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central (3), Northwest (4), and Regina (1) zones. Seven residents tested out of province have been added to the counts for Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (2), Saskatoon (1), and one (1) to the pending residence category.

A total of 13,737 individuals have recovered and 2,893 cases are considered active.

One hundred and seventy-two people are in hospital. One hundred and forty-three people are receiving inpatient care in the following zones: Far North West (1); Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (1); Northwest (6); North Central (28); Northeast (3); Saskatoon (37); Central East (6); Regina (48); Southwest (1); South Central (2); and Southeast (9). Twenty-nine people are in intensive care in the following zones: Northwest (2); North Central (3); Saskatoon (10); Central East (1); and Regina (13).

There were 2,094 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 5, 2021.

To date, 439,515 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 4, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 261,545 people tested per million population. The national rate was 377,252 people tested per million population.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 233 (19.2 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.