There were 1,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 31,275. As of Jan. 22, 96 per cent of the doses received have been administered in Saskatchewan.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (381), Saskatoon (202), Far Northwest (10), Far North Central (4), Far Northeast (10), Northeast (22), North Central (101), Northwest (358), Central East (73) and Southeast (287) zones. An additional 46 doses, not previously reported, were administered in Saskatoon Jan. 20.



Pfizer’s Feb. 1 allocation to Saskatchewan has been confirmed to be 5,850 doses. Moderna shipments are expected for Feb. 1 (6,500 doses) and will be distributed to the Far Northwest, Far Northeast, Northeast and Central West; and Feb. 22 (7,100 doses) and will be distributed to the Far Northeast, Northeast and Central East.For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.



Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 312 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 22, bringing the provincial total to date to 21,643 cases.

Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Six deaths reported from the Regina zone: 40-49 age group (1), 60-69 age group (2), 70-79 age group (1), and 2 in the 80-plus age group; one death reported in the 80-plus age group from the Central East zone; and one death reported in the 60-69 age group from the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (40), North Central (39), Northeast (20), Saskatoon (88), Central West (7), Central East (14), Regina (47), Southwest (1), South Central (4) and Southeast (14) zones and 12 new cases have pending residence information.

Seven cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (5), North Central (1) and Saskatoon (1) zones.



Seven previously reported cases have been found to be out-of-province residents and removed from the counts.

A total of 18,200 individuals have recovered and 3,196 cases are considered active.

One hundred seventy-seven people are in hospital. One hundred forty-seven people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Northwest (12), North Central (17), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (54), Central West (1), Central East (9), Regina (39), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (7). Thirty people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (4), Saskatoon (14), Regina (9) and South Central (1).



There were 3,147 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 21.



To date, 485,003 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 20, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 277,425 people tested per million population. The national rate was 449,472 people tested per million population.



Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 275 (22.7 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



Public Health Measures

