There were 2,548 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 29,781.



Saskatchewan now has one of the highest rates of vaccinations administered in Canada, but the pace of vaccinations will slow in the coming days with the supply of vaccines running short and no new vaccine deliveries from the federal government scheduled next week. As of Jan. 21, 91 per cent of the doses received have been administered in Saskatchewan.The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (800), Saskatoon (400), North Central (185), Northwest (418), Far Northeast (30), Far North Central (10), Central East (175) and Southeast (530). No data was reported Jan. 20 for the Far Northwest and Northeast zones.

Administration of the first dose has been completed for long-term care homes in more than 40 communities across the province. This includes Saskatoon, Prince Albert and a range of communities across rural and northern Saskatchewan, with Regina being completed today.The province received 2,925 doses of Pfizer vaccine late Tuesday, which are currently being distributed for administration to priority populations in the Battleford area, Lloydminster, Regina and Fort Qu’Appelle.The National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI) now recommends an extended interval between first and second doses up to 42 days where operationally necessary. This is supported by the World Health Organization and Canada’s chief medical officers of health.

Previously, second doses were to occur between 21 and 28 days, depending on the vaccine brand. Saskatchewan will be implementing these recommendations of up to 42 days where operationally necessary in order to deliver more first doses to eligible people.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 227 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 21, bringing the provincial total to date to 21,338 cases.

Thirteen Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death in the 60-69 age group from Saskatoon; three reported deaths in the 70-79 age group in the Far North Central, North Central, and Saskatoon zones; and nine reported deaths in the 80-plus age group in the Far Northeast (1), North Central (1), Southeast (1) and Saskatoon (6) zones.The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (14), Far North Central (6), Far Northeast (7), Northwest (18), North Central (21), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (62), Central West (4), Central East (12), Regina (50), Southwest (2), South Central (4) and Southeast (12) zones and four (4) new cases have pending residence information.Two cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Northwest (1) and Regina (1) zones. Note one previously reported case was deemed to be invalid and removed from the Central East zone count.

A total of 18,000 individuals have recovered and 3,099 cases are considered active.

One hundred ninety-seven people are in hospital. One hundred sixty-six people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (6), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (13), North Central (18), Northeast (6), Saskatoon (59), Central West (1), Central East (12), Regina (40), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (8). Thirty-one people are in intensive care: Northwest (3), North Central (4), Saskatoon (14), Regina (9) and South Central (1).

There were 2,764 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 20.To date, 481,856 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 19, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 276,440 people tested per million population. The national rate was 446,372 people tested per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 286 (23.6 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

COVID-19 Recoveries to be Updated

The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority continue to ensure public reporting of COVID-19 cases reflects current, active case counts including those who require hospital care.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

Public Health Measures

General COVID-19 Information

