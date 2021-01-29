There were 308 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,091. As of Jan. 29, 107 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far North Central (33), Saskatoon (233), Central East (22) and Southeast (20). Back-dated corrections submitted for Jan. 27 have realized an additional 111 doses of vaccine administered.

With the recent announcement of a reduction in deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over the next four weeks, the vaccine distribution schedule is being adjusted to account for these delays. The bulk of doses received next month must be used for second dose requirements, and some communities originally slated to receive first doses will see delays. Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive vaccine delivery next week for first dose administration to priority groups, but that will be rescheduled.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 328 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Jan. 29, bringing the provincial total to date to 23,366 cases.

Seven Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 50-59 age group from the Northeast (1) zone; three reported deaths were in the 70-79 age group from the Northwest (1), Saskatoon (1) and Regina (1) zones; and three reported deaths were in the 80-plus age group from the Northwest (1) and Regina (2) zones.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (30), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (16), Northwest (27), North Central (26), Northeast (13), Saskatoon (90), Central West (9), Central East (25), Regina (58), Southwest (1), South Central (3) and Southeast (19) zones and eight (8) new cases have pending residence information.

One case with pending residence information was assigned to the Northwest (1) zone.

A total of 20,575 individuals have recovered and 2,499 cases are considered active.

Two hundred eighteen (218) people are in hospital. One hundred eighty-five (185) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (16), North Central (28), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (68), Central West (1), Central East (14), Regina (42), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (6). Thirty-three (33) people are in intensive care: Northwest (3), North Central (1), Saskatoon (15), Central East (2), Regina (11) and Southwest (1).

There were 3,100 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 28.

To date, 503,143 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 27, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 283,989 people tested per million population. The national rate was 459,987 people tested per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 247 (20.1 new cases per 100,000 population).

The Ministry of Health is updating data reporting systems. As such, it is anticipated the COVID-19 dashboard will be unavailable until Monday, Feb. 1. The case news release and map of current cases will continue to be issued daily based on a separate data reporting process.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.