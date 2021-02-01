There were 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,447. As of Feb. 1, 108 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northeast (22) and Saskatoon (66).

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 147 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 1, bringing the provincial total to date to 24,011 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Both reported deaths were in the 80-plus age group in the Northwest (2) zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (14), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (24), North Central (3), Northeast (21), Saskatoon (13), Central West (6), Central East (7), Regina (33), Southwest (1), South Central (11) and Southeast (8) zones, with two (2) cases pending residence information.

Ten cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (6) and Saskatoon (1) zones.

A total of 21,336 individuals have recovered and 2,369 cases are considered active.

Two hundred two (202) people are in hospital. One hundred seventy-two (172) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (19), North Central (22), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (65), Central East (10), Regina (43), South Central (1) and Southeast (5). Thirty (30) people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (11), Central East (4), and Regina (11).

There were 1,900 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Jan. 31.

To date, 510,538 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 30, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 285,862 people tested per million population. The national rate was 460,025 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The data update to the COVID-19 dashboard has been completed. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 228 (18.6 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.