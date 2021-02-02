There were 106 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,575. As of Feb. 2, 109 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northeast (33) and Saskatoon (73). Back-dated corrections submitted for Jan. 29 have realized an additional 22 doses of vaccine administered.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 223 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 2, bringing the provincial total to date to 24,236 cases.

Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 40-49 age group in the Northwest (1) zone; one reported death was in the 50-59 age group in the Regina (1) zone; two reported deaths were in the 60-69 age group in the Northwest (1) and North Central (1) zones; two reported deaths were in the 70-79 age group in the Saskatoon (1) and Southeast (1) zones; and two reported deaths were in the 80-plus age group in the Saskatoon (1) and Southeast (1) zones.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (14), Far North Central (8), Far Northeast (8), Northwest (18), North Central (28), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (38), Central West (6), Central East (3), Regina (65), South Central (7) and Southeast (8) zones, with thirteen (13) cases pending residence information.

Two Saskatchewan residents who were previously tested out of province have been assigned to the Far Northeast (2) zone.

A total of 21,602 individuals have recovered and 2,320 cases are considered active.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to update data reporting systems. As such, hospitalization data will not be available for Feb. 2.

There were 1,974 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 1.

To date, 512,512 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Jan. 31, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 433,144 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 568,878 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 227 (18.5 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

COVID-19 Variant Detected

The UK COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) has been detected in two residents in the Regina zone.

The contact investigation has determined one case has traveled from the United Kingdom and the second is a close contact of the traveler. These individuals were tested mid-January. While the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory is testing travelers for variants of concern, those tests must be genome-sequenced at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. This process can take one to two weeks.

Both residents quarantined following the travel and are now no longer infectious. Public health’s contact investigation indicates all contacts of these residents have been identified and there is no indication of further transmission. If required, public health will issue a public service announcement to alert the general public to any risk due to any confirmed case of a variant of concern.

Non-essential travel is not recommended at this time. The best protection against all COVID-19 variants remains the same as protection against COVID-19: stay home, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and get tested if you are experiencing even mild symptoms.

The Government of Saskatchewan is considering the impact of variants on COVID-19 planning including any required increase to public health measures and surge capacity planning.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.