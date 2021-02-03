There were 177 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,763. As of Feb. 3, 109 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far North Central (10), Central East (11), and Saskatoon (156). Back-dated corrections submitted to Feb. 1 have realized an additional 11 doses of vaccine administered in the Central East zone.

Saskatchewan’s Pfizer allocation for this week has arrived in Saskatoon (975 doses) and Prince Albert (1,950 doses). The allocations for North Battleford (1,950 doses) and Yorkton (975) are scheduled to arrive by end of day Feb. 3. Saskatchewan’s Moderna allocation is scheduled to arrive by Feb. 6.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 194 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 3, bringing the provincial total to date to 24,430 cases.

Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 40-49 age group in the Regina (1) zone; one reported death was in the 60-69 age group in the Regina (1) zone; three reported deaths were in the 70-79 age group in the Central East (1), Far Northeast (1), and Northwest (1) zones; and three reported deaths were in the 80-plus age group in the Far Northeast (1) and Southeast (2) zones.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (26), North Central (10), Northeast (8), Saskatoon (49), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (62), Southwest (1) and Southeast (7) zones, with six (6) cases pending residence information.

One case pending residence information has been assigned to the Far Northwest zone.

A total of 21,854 individuals have recovered and 2,254 cases are considered active.

On Feb. 2, there were 194 people in hospital: 164 individuals receiving in-patient care and 30 residents in ICU. With the update to data reporting, the data for Feb. 2 was not available by zone.

On Feb. 3, 185 people are in hospital. One hundred fifty-nine (159) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (17), North Central (18), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (58), Central West (1), Central East (12), Regina (42), South Central (1) and Southeast (2). Twenty-six (26) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (11), Central East (4), and Regina (9).

There were 2,780 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 2.

To date, 515,292 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 1, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 434,819 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 571,204 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 233 (19.1 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Celebrate a Safe Valentine’s Day

Show the people you love how much you care by keeping them safe from COVID-19. At this time, public health does not recommend sharing of gifts, chocolates, or food in schools and at workplaces. If you are sharing Valentine’s Day with close friends or loved ones, give only individually-wrapped, unopened store-bought treats. If you’re sharing cards, put them aside for 24 hours before handling.

Planning a date with your special someone? Consider staying in with some take out if you live in the same home. If meeting outside your safe household, follow the guidance for restaurants, movies theatres, and other venues here at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures. All guidance regarding gathering sizes inside and outside the home remain in effect.

The best thing you can do is to find a way to share your love virtually. Send a call, text or have a virtual date with the ones you love.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

General COVID-19 Information

