Since Friday evening (Jan. 22), five firearms, masks and other items were seized as part of the following investigations. Based on evidence gathered to date, the incidents this weekend were not random in nature and several individuals arrested have been identified as local street gang associates. The public may see an increased police presence in the locations noted over the coming days as part of the ongoing investigations.

Jan. 23, 2021

On Jan. 23 around 2:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a complaint of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 200 block of 2nd Street East in Meadow Lake. An injured adult male was located and transported by EMS to Meadow Lake Hospital and to Saskatoon for further treatment of a gunshot wound. This investigation is ongoing.

That same day, around 5:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a complaint of multiple gunshots fired at a residence on the 600 block of 3rd Street West in Meadow Lake. No injuries were reported.

While attending to a 3rd Street West call, other responding officers pulled over a car in the area. A loaded firearm was observed being thrown out the car window and was located in a nearby snowbank. Two adult males inside were arrested without incident and officers located a second loaded firearm inside.

John Robert Arnold, 27, of Meadow Lake is charged with: possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose; possession of a firearm with tampered serial number; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle; careless use of a firearm; flight from police; operation while prohibited; two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited; and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Brendan Keith Bouvier, 30, of Meadow Lake is charged with: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a firearm with tampered serial number; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle; careless use of a firearm; flight from police; failing to comply with an undertaking; two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited; and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Arnold and Bouvier will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court Monday (Jan. 25) at 9:30 a.m

Officers on patrol also located an abandoned Jeep on the east side of Meadow Lake with a window smashed out. A firearm was located inside and seized.

Jan. 24, 2021

On Jan. 24 around 3:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a complaint of a shooting at a residence on the 300 block of 6th Avenue East in Meadow Lake. An injured adult male was located and transported by EMS to Meadow Lake Hospital for further treatment of a gunshot wound. This investigation is ongoing.

Three individuals were observed running in the area by other officers responding to the 6th Avenue scene. One adult male stopped and was arrested without incident.

Two RCMP officers ran after the two other individuals on foot for up to eight blocks in -40C ambient temperatures. A firearm was located discarded in the snow during this foot chase.

Evidence garnered during this foot chase led officers to a residence on the 100 block of 7th Avenue West in Meadow Lake where nine people exited and were arrested without incident. This investigation is ongoing and charges have not been laid.

Detachment Advanced Planning Contributed to Swift Response

“We know it can be scary for a community of 5,300 people to hear of multiple firearms-related incidents taking place over a very short period of time where families live and work,” said S/Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP detachment commander. “Advanced planning and collaboration between the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment and the Crime Reduction Team as part of a recently-enacted gang and violence suppression strategy resulted in arresting multiple people. I am proud of the tremendous work of everyone involved. Collaboration with these support units and partner agencies has been critical in ensuring a quick response to these serious calls for service. We will continue to progress these ongoing investigations in the coming days and want to work in collaboration with our community to address any ongoing concerns they have.”

Large Joint Effort

Additional police resources were deployed in advance of the weekend to the community of Meadow Lake to provide an increased enforcement presence. In addition to Meadow Lake, Pierceland, Loon Lake and Green Lake RCMP detachments, this includes the Saskatchewan RCMP Crime Reduction Team, North Battleford RCMP Police Dog Services, Meadow Lake and North Battleford RCMP General Investigation Sections, Meadow Lake Traffic Services, North Battleford RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team (including assistance from Ministry of Environment conservation officers), who continue to provide support during these ongoing investigations.

Background Information

If you are associated with a gang and want to leave it, contact STR8 UP in northern Saskatchewan at 306-763-3001, STR8 UP in central Saskatchewan at 306-244-1771, or Regina Treaty Status Indian Services in southern Saskatchewan at 306-522-7494 to get assistance.

The Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team (PRT) is comprised of officers from the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Saskatchewan Conservation and Saskatchewan RCMP. Their mandate is to improve police response to incidents in progress, enhance police presence in rural Saskatchewan, reduce drug trafficking and enhance the safety of Saskatchewan’s roadways.