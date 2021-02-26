There were 3,545 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 69,451.

The 3,545 doses were administered in the Saskatoon (330), Regina (610), North Central (205), Northwest (1,051), Central East (11), Central West (560), Southeast (191) and Southwest (587) zones. On Feb. 24, an additional 91 doses were administered in the Southeast zone, an additional 515 doses were administered in the Southwest zone, an additional 81 doses were administered in the Central West zone and an additional 10 doses were administered in the Far Northwest zone. A data correction saw 93 doses removed from the Regina zone and 134 doses removed from the South Central zone.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 26, bringing the provincial total to 28,344 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (31), Far Northeast (8), Northwest (11), North Central (5), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (18), Central West (1), Central East (17), Regina (50) and South Central (5) zones, while four cases are pending residence information. Ten cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (1), Saskatoon (1), Central West (1) and Regina (2) zones.

There are a total of 26,454 recoveries and 1,510 cases are considered active.

One hundred fifty-five (155) people are in hospital. One hundred thirty-nine (139) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (5), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (12), North Central (13), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (54), Central West (1), Central East (8), Regina (36), South Central (2) and Southeast (4). Sixteen people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (1), Saskatoon (7) and Regina (6).

There were 3,079 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 25.

To date, 571,393 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 24, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 478,751 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 632,285 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 156 (12.8 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Assess Your Risk and Get Tested

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to recommend against all non-essential travel. International travellers must abide by federal testing and quarantine measures. If you choose to travel inter-provincially, get tested as soon as you return to Saskatchewan and plan for a follow up test seven days later.

The presence of new variants across Canada means an elevated risk of bringing more transmissible strains of COVID-19 home with you. While you cannot test your way out of travel risks, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends and all residents of Saskatchewan against COVID-19 if you have travelled.

You do not need to be experiencing symptoms in order to have COVID-19. Find testing options near you at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.