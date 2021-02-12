There were 525 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 46,788. With this, 101 per cent of the doses received have been administered to date. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

Saskatchewan will receive less Moderna vaccine than originally expected for the week of Feb. 22. In light of this reduction, the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority will need to review distribution plans.

The 525 doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northwest (175), Far North Central (21), Far Northeast (81), Northeast (66), North Central (171) and Northwest (11).

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 195 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 12, bringing the provincial total to date to 26,145 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death was reported in the 40-49 age group from the Saskatoon zone and one death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Central East zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (21), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (9), Northwest (16), North Central (19), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (54), Central West (9), Central East (6), Regina (27), South Central (5) and Southeast (10) zones. Five cases are pending resident information.

Five pending residence cases have been assigned to the following zones: Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (1) and Regina (3).

A total of 23,895 individuals have recovered and 1,900 cases are considered active.

There are 182 people in hospital. One hundred fifty-nine (159) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (17), North Central (20), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (54), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (46), South Central (1) and Southeast (3). Twenty-three people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (1), Saskatoon (9), Central East (2), Regina (8) and Southwest (1).

There were 2,694 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 10.

To date, 538,087 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 11, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 453,454 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 597,828 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 170 (13.9 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Keep It Close to Home this Family Day Week

Keeping COVID-19 transmission low means building best public health practices into all your plans this Family Day week. Take the opportunity to get outdoors for your physical and mental health, even if it means adding an extra layer of long underwear.

• Stay safe this Family Day week by keeping your plans within your immediate household.

• If you are headed outdoors, you may gather in groups of 10 with two metres of physical distancing between household groups. Food should not be shared between non-household members.

Stay close to home. Non-essential travel is not recommended at this time. Travel outside our borders means you will be subject to the public health requirements for that jurisdiction, including mandatory quarantine upon return from any international destination.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.