The Meadow Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old Edwin John McCallum.

He is on warrant for multiple Criminal Code offences including: theft under $5,000; break-and-enter; flight from police; mischief under $5,000 and multiple fail to attend court. He may be in the Meadow Lake area.



Anyone with information on Edwin John McCallum is asked to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.