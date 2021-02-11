At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 9), Meadow Lake RCMP and local EMS responded to a residence on Deer Street on Flying Dust First Nation after receiving a report of an alleged stabbing.



A 43-year-old male suffering from serious injuries was located at the residence and was transported to nearby hospital. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.



Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North has assumed responsibility for the investigation.



Two persons, an adult male and an adult female, have been arrested and charged in relation to this incident.



Conrad Joseph Jay Merasty, 31, of Flying Dust First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder, while Lucy Annelle Whitecap, 31, of Nipawin, SK, has been charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking in relation to the death of Kenneth Merasty of Flying Dust First Nation.



Conrad Merasty and Whitecap will both appear in Meadow Lake provincial court March 8.