On Feb. 10 at approximately 3 a.m., RCMP officers were called to a residence on Elbow Crescent in Ile-a-la Crosse when it was reported an adult male had allegedly been stabbed at that location.



EMS and police arrived to find witnesses performing life-saving measures on 46-year-old Cameron Roy. Their efforts were unsuccessful and Mr. Roy was declared deceased at the scene.



A short time later, a 15-year-old male was arrested without incident and taken into custody. The youth has been charged with second-degree murder. In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, RCMP will not be releasing his name. The youth and the victim are known to each other.



The provincial RCMP General Investigation Section, RCMP Forensic Identification Sections from North Battleford and Prince Albert, and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have all been involved with the investigation.