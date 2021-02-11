There were 793 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 46,263. With this, 104 per cent of the doses received have been administered to date. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The 793 doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northwest (320), Far North Central (21), Far Northeast (125), Northeast (287), North Central (29) and Southeast (11). Southeast has reported an additional 124 doses administered Feb. 8 and 9. Data corrections for Jan. 18, 22, and Feb. 9 have removed 25 doses from the total administered, including: Central East (13), Southeast (11), and Far North Central (1).

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

Nine pending residence cases have been assigned to the following zones: Far North Central (1), Central East (1), Northwest (1), North Central (5) and Regina (1).

A total of 23,674 individuals have recovered and 1,935 cases are considered active.

One hundred eighty-seven (187) people are in hospital. One hundred sixty-three (163) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (19), North Central (19), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (60), Central East (11), Regina (44), South Central (1), and Southeast (3). Twenty-four (24) people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (1), Saskatoon (9), Central East (2), Regina (9) and Southwest (1).

There were 2,214 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 9.

To date, 535,393 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 10, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 452,353 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 593,440 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 182 (14.8 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. The seven day average is at its lowest level since Jan. 3 and down approximately 43 per cent from its peak on January 12. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Keep It Close to Home this Family Day Week

Keeping COVID-19 transmission low means building best public health practices into all your plans this Family Day week. Take the opportunity to get outdoors for your physical and mental health, even if it means that extra layer of long underwear.

• Stay safe this Family Day week by keeping your plans within your immediate household.

• If you are headed outdoors, you may gather in groups of ten with two metres of physical distancing between household groups. Food should not be shared between non-household members.

• Stay close to home. Non-essential travel is not recommended at this time. Travel outside our borders means you will be subject to the public health requirements for that jurisdiction, including mandatory quarantine upon return from any international destination.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.