August 13, 1932 – February 3, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that Elsie’s family announces her passing on February 3, 2021 at the age of 88 years. Elsie Lea Pedersen was born August 13, 1932 and passed away February 3, 2021.

She is survived by her sisters: Rita Fee, Helen Tinker and Linda Pedersen; her children: Blair (Jackie), Alvin (Brenda) and Penny Annette; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all her special friends who knew her.

Elsie is predeceased by her parents: Rieder & Madeline Pedersen; brothers: Thomas (Bernadette) Pedersen, Fred Pedersen and Richard Pedersen; sisters: Jean Montgrand, Irene Hanson and Doris Pedersen; brothers-in-law: John Montgrand, Art Fee, Thomas Hanson and Norman Tinker.

A Memorial Service will take place in Buffalo Narrows at a later date.

Friends so wishing, may make donations to the Evergreen Health Centre, Leoville, SK in memory of Elsie Pedersen as tokens of remembrance.

Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home