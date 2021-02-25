July 23, 1940 – January 30, 2021

Alexander Daniel Selinger was born July, 30, 1940 in Loon Lake, SK and passed away January 30, 2021 in Meadow Lake, SK.

Alex is lovingly survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna; his children: Carl (Shelley) Selinger and Sharon (Dale) Gilroyed; grandchildren: Dustin Gilroyed (Greg Johnson) and Michelle Gilroyed (Brody Brooks); sisters: Susan (Alfred) Morozowski and Barb (Joe) Albers; brother: Walter (Janet) Selinger; sister-in-law: Marilyn Selinger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Alex was predeceased by his infant daughter: Katherine; his parents: Anton and Hermine Selinger; and his brother: Gerhardt Selinger.

The urn bearers were Dustin and Michelle Gilroyed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date along with the interment.