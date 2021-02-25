May 12, 1929 – February 15, 2021

Mrs. Mary Margaret Greschner of Goodsoil, SK passed away on February 15, 2021 in Meadow Lake, SK. Born May 12, 1929 in Macklin, SK, she moved to the Goodsoil area when she was eight years old with her parents John and Perpetua Feser and her siblings. After the sudden death of her mother in 1949, Mary was a great help to her father with her brothers and sisters. A talented musician who played multiple instruments, Mary was a member of the Feser Family Orchestra for most of her teens and early twenties.

She married George Greschner on July 8, 1952. Mary and George lived in the village of Goodsoil, and then in the town of Grand Centre, AB before moving to the Greschner family farm in 1958. Mary and George were blessed with nine children.

Mary’s primary focus was her family. A natural homemaker, one of her many outstanding talents was dress-making. She designed patterns and sewed clothing for her children and other relatives, and produced handiwork for regional craft fairs. She was an excellent cook who always had room at her table for whoever stopped by, whether crews of farm workers, weekly card players, or the many children for whom she provided childcare who called her “Grandma Greschner”.

Mary loved to sing; whether doing housework, milking cows or working countless hours in her enormous garden, or in church, or with her children, she could be heard lifting her heart in song. She also loved to dance. Mary and George were a beautiful sight to behold on the dance floor. She was profoundly committed to her faith; she was a devout Roman Catholic and a charter member of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League. Mary was keenly interested in the world around her, and she instilled that curiosity in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her encouragement and support were unshakeable, and she believed anything was possible with hard work and prayer.

Mary considered her long life a gift. She was the first of her siblings to reach the age of 65, and she felt blessed to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her two surviving siblings, Isabel Dalpé and Lydia Honish. Mary possessed great wisdom, a warm and welcoming heart, a quick wit, and an unfailing sense of humor — traits that were reflected in the twinkle of her bright blue eyes. She led a life filled with love and prayer. Mary was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Marie Klassen, Goodsoil; Donna (Alan McHughen), Riverside, CA; Jerry (Julie), Edmonton; Mark (Cindy), Regina; Debra (Nick Rissman), Beaumont, TX; Toby, La Ronge; and Angela (Ross Brossart), Saskatoon; her grandchildren: Nicole (Logan Wild); Stephanie McHughen (Pat O’Connor) and Nicola McHughen; Alexia Greschner (Mark Pearson), Adam Greschner (Paige), and Ben Greschner (Kolby Grbavac); Drake and Orisha Greschner; Maurice Rissman; and Caid, Luke and Levi Brossart; and great-grandchildren: Landen and Caydence Wild; Isla O’Connor; Tessa and Jake Pearson; and Cole and Bennett Greschner.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, George Greschner, in 2015; her daughter Lucille in 2020; her son Bradley in 2020; and her daughter-in-law Elaine Greschner (Toby) in 2013.