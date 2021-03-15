An additional 2,009 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 104,424.

The 2,009 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Northwest (200), North Central (141), Saskatoon (827) and Regina (841).

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

COVID-19 Vaccine Bookings for 70-plus Province-wide, 50-plus in Far North

Starting at 8 a.m. this morning, the Saskatchewan Health Authority Patient Booking System expanded COVID-19 vaccine appointment options to include individuals:

• 70 years of age and older in all parts of the province; and,

• residents 50 years of age and older in the Northern Administrative District.

Residents 50-69 years of age in the Northern Administrative District can only book their appointments by phone at this time. Call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11p.m.

Northern residents 70-plus can utilize either the online or telephone booking system. A map of the Northern Administrative District is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/business/first-nations-metis-and-northern-community-businesses/economic-development/northern-administration-district.

Additional information on eligibility and how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Drive-thru Vaccination Clinic Open in Regina for Residents 64 Years

Beginning today, a drive-thru immunization clinic has opened in Regina to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents 64 years of age.

The drive thru clinic is located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue) and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for the eligible age group. You cannot pre-book an appointment for the drive-thru clinic.

It is anticipated that this age range will expand rapidly, and eligible residents are asked to check the website regularly for the latest: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 110 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 15, bringing the provincial total to 30,727 cases.

No additional Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (3), Northwest (10), North Central (5), Northeast (8), Saskatoon (11), Central West (2), Central East (10), Regina (53), Southwest (1) and South Central (6) zones. One (1) new case is pending residence information. Three (3) cases were found to be out-of-province residents and removed from the counts.

There are a total of 29,021 recoveries and 1,299 cases are considered active. This is the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 9.

One hundred thirty-seven (137) people are in hospital. One hundred seven (107) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (8), North Central (7), Saskatoon (44), Central East (7), Regina (36), South Central (1) and Southeast (1). Thirty (30) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), Saskatoon (14), Central East (3) and Regina (12).

There were 2,013 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 14.

As of March 15, there remain 70 confirmed variants of concern cases in Saskatchewan: 64 B1.1.1.7 (UK) and six B1.351 (SA). There are now 210 presumptive variant of concern cases in addition to the confirmed cases: they are located in the Far Northeast (1), Saskatoon (4), Central East (5), Regina (185), South Central (10) and Southeast (5) zones. This total includes the 77 presumptive variant of concern cases reported Friday.

To date, 612,606 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 13, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 515,768 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 680,996 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 132 (10.8 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Interrupt COVID-19 Transmission in Regina

With an increase of community transmission of variants of concern in Regina, public health officials are asking all those who live and work in Regina to re-commit to best prevention practices to protect against COVID-19.

• Wear your mask in all public places

• Maintain physical distancing

• If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid all unnecessary travel

At this time, it is recommended that Regina and area residents – particularly those over age 50 – should not consider increasing their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people. They should consider remaining with their current household only.

Many of Regina’s outbreaks are a result of people of going to work and public places while symptomatic. If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.