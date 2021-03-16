An additional 4,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 108,669.

The 4,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northwest (11), Far Northeast (111), Northwest (734), North Central (177), Saskatoon (484), Central East (108), Regina (2,055), Southwest (188) South Central (218) and Southeast (159).

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

As of March 16, 50 per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 80-plus have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This compares with 37 per cent one week ago (March 9), before the online and telephone booking systems were launched.

On March 15, a total of 15,374 appointments were booked using the new appointment systems: 11,838 online and 3,536 by telephone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Bookings for 70–plus Province-wide, 50+ in Far North

The Saskatchewan Health Authority Patient Booking System is currently making COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals:

70 years of age and older in all parts of the province; and,

residents 50 years of age and older in the Northern Administrative District.

Residents 50-69 years of age in the Northern Administrative District can only book their appointments by phone at this time. Call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Northern residents 70-plus can utilize either the online or telephone booking system. A map of the Northern Administrative District is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/business/first-nations-metis-and-northern-community-businesses/economic-development/northern-administration-district.

Additional information on eligibility and how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Drive-thru Vaccination Clinic in Regina for Residents 60-64 Years

The drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina has expanded eligibility to include those aged 60-64.

The drive-thru clinic is located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue) and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for the eligible age group. You cannot pre-book an appointment for the drive-thru clinic.

It is anticipated that this age range will continue to expand rapidly, and eligible residents are asked to check the website regularly for the latest: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 156 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on March 16, bringing the provincial total to 30,883 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group in the Regina zone and the 80-plus age group in the Far Northwest zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (7), Northwest (7), Saskatoon (16), Central West (1), Central East (4), Regina (101), Southwest (3), South Central (1) and Southeast (8) zones. Six (6) new cases are pending residence information. Two (2) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North Central (1) and Northeast (1) zones.

There are a total of 29,182 recoveries and 1,292 cases are considered active. This is the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 9.

One hundred thirty-eight (138) people are in hospital. One hundred and seven (107) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (7), North Central (6), Saskatoon (42), Central East (6), Regina (40), South Central (1) and Southeast (1). Thirty-one (31) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), Saskatoon (15), Central East (3), Regina (11) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 138 (11.3 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,461 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 15.

To date, 615,067 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 14, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 517,254 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 684,012 tests performed per million population.

As of March 16, there are 66 new confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases being reported in the Saskatoon (1), Central East (1), Regina (61), South Central (1) and Southeast (2) zones. This brings the provincial total to 136: 130 B1.1.1.7 (UK) and six B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 122 (or 90 per cent) of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the confirmed cases, there are currently 210 presumptive VOC cases reported in the Far Northeast (1), Saskatoon (3), Central East (5), Regina (186), South Central (10) and Southeast (5) zones.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Act to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission in Regina

There is an elevated risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to community transmission of variants of concern.

It is recommended that Regina and area residents – particularly those over age 50 – should not consider increasing their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people. They should consider remaining with their current household only.

While worship services throughout the province will be able to expand to 30 per cent of capacity or 150 people, whichever is the lesser number starting March 19, places of worship in Regina and adjacent communities will remain at the current capacity level which is a maximum of 30 individuals, with required physical distancing and masking guidelines. This will remain in effect until April 5, 2021 and will be evaluated at that time.

The adjacent communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

All residents of Regina, those who work in Regina and area and those who are planning travel to the region, are asked to abide by all best personal protective measures at this time to avoid further restrictions. Minimize the risk in the city and throughout the region.

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Regina

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.