An additional 874 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 94,386.

The 874 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Northwest (228), North Central (456), Saskatoon (141) and Regina (49).

As of March 10, 53 per cent of Phase 1 health care workers including long-term care and personal care home staff have received their first dose of vaccine.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 111 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 10, bringing the provincial total to 30,029 cases.

One Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Regina zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (11), Northeast (8), Saskatoon (26), Central East (8) and Regina (41) zones. Ten (10) cases are pending residence information.

Five cases have been reassigned to the North Central (4) and Regina (1) zones.

There are a total of 28,244 recoveries and 1,384 cases are considered active.

One hundred thirty-nine (139) people are in hospital. One hundred twelve (112) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (10), North Central (10), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (44), Central East (4), Regina (37) and Southeast (2). Twenty-seven (27) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), Saskatoon (12), Central East (2) and Regina (12).

There were 2,399 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 9.

To date, 600,142 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 8, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 504,763 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 667,070 tests performed per million population. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 139 (11.4 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Variant Cases Update

As of March 10, an additional 26 cases of the B1.1.7 UK variant of concern have been detected in the Regina zone. These cases include sequencing results received from the National Microbiology Laboratory on samples collected between Feb. 12 and 20, and from the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory on cases confirmed between Feb. 2 and 28.

This brings the provincial total of confirmed variant of concern cases to 70: 64 B1.1.7 UK and six B1.351 SA. The current number of variants of concern in the province is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The best protection against all COVID-19 variants remains the same as protection against COVID-19: stay home, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and get tested if you are experiencing even mild symptoms.

Find testing options near you at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Variants of Concern Results Available on Patient Record

As of March 10, all positive COVID-19 cases will have a SNP (single nucleotide polymorphism) test performed to screen for a mutation which is common to all three variants of concern (VOC) and all positive SNP results will be reported on the patient record available at MySaskHealthRecord.

VOCs are confirmed through whole genome sequencing where the genetic code of the virus is analyzed on a confirmed case sample to determine all the different mutations present. The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory can also screen for VOCs using a SNP analysis which looks for a common mutation associated with all three VOCs.

SNP tests are faster and will be done on all positive tests with results within 24 hours, once a COVID-19 positive sample is identified or received at the testing laboratory. A positive result on a SNP test will be considered presumptively positive while whole genome sequencing is completed to determine the VOC type, which takes about a week.

Once a VOC is confirmed through whole genome sequencing, it will be included in public reporting at Saskatchewan.ca.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.