A dangerous person alert has been issued by the Meadow Lake RCMP.

The male suspect is identified as 28-year-old Jordan Nelson. He has brown hair and is described as 5’9″ in height.

Nelson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black, hooded sweater with the word ‘Northern’ printed on the front.

Nelson was last known to be carrying a large axe or edged weapon.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a brown, four-door Ford Fusion with the Saskatchewan licence plate 887 IGF. It was last seen travelling on grid roads north of Meadow Lake.

Police urge the public not to approach the suspect or suspect vehicle. The police are also encouraging the public not to pick up hitchhikers.

The situation is ongoing.

To report emergencies or tips, call 911.