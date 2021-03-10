The dangerous person alert issued by Meadow Lake RCMP earlier this afternoon (March 10) has been cancelled.

RCMP have arrested one adult male, but the investigation is ongoing.



Earlier in the day, police issued the dangerous person alert with regard to 28-year-old Jordan Nelson.

Nelson was said to have been carrying a large axe or edged weapon at the time the alert was issued.



His physical description, as well as that of a suspect vehicle were also provided with police saying the vehicle was last seen travelling on grid roads north of Meadow Lake.



More information will be provided as it is made available.