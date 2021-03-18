An additional 5,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 118,195.

The 5,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northwest (274), Far Northeast (131), Northwest (641), North Central (178), Northeast (54), Saskatoon (778), Central West (35), Central East (33), Regina (2,630), Southwest (431), and Southeast (245). Of the doses administered March 17, 1,904 were delivered at the Regina drive thru clinic location alone.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

As of March 17, 66,101 appointments have been booked using the new appointment systems: 47,726 online and 18,375 by telephone.

Phase 2 Vaccine Delivery Plan Launched

Starting at noon today, residents 67 years and older can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments online or by phone.

Also included in Phase 2 are those considered clinically extremely vulnerable and select congregate living settings such as group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities and emergency shelters.

Individuals who may be considered clinically extremely vulnerable will receive a letter with instructions for booking appointments. A complete list of clinically extremely vulnerable conditions is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.



Congregate living settings will be contacted about how they may book appointments based on their services and clients, whether online, by phone, or through a mobile clinic.

While the eligibility categories have broadened into the Phase 2 recommendations, vaccinations and eligibility for individuals identified in Phase 1 will continue until completed. This includes completing all first and second doses for long-term care and personal care home residents and staff.

Additional information on eligibility and how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Drive-thru Vaccination Clinic in Regina Expanded to Residents Aged 68, 69

Following the updated National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) guidance that residents older than 65 may receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, the drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina is now available to residents aged 60-64, 68 and 69. The stepped approach to adding age groups is to ensure that the site can support the demand. It is anticipated that the Regina drive thru will be opened to ages 65, 66 and 67 in the days ahead.

The drive-thru clinic is located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue) and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis for the eligible age group. You cannot pre-book an appointment for the drive-thru clinic.

It is anticipated that this age range will continue to expand rapidly, and eligible residents are asked to check the website regularly for the latest: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 115 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 18, bringing the provincial total to 31,085 cases.

One Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Northwest (4), North Central (3), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (15), Central West (2), Central East (5), Regina (65), Southwest (3), South Central (3) and Southeast (8) zones. Three (3) new cases are pending residence information. Four (4) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North Central zone.

There are a total of 29,392 recoveries and 1,282 cases are considered active.

One hundred thirty-six (136) people are in hospital. One hundred nine (109) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (5), North Central (6), Saskatoon (41), Central East (6), Regina (41), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (3). Twenty-seven (27) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), Saskatoon (11), Central East (3), Regina (11) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 128 (10.4 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.



There were 2,872 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 17.

To date, 620,536 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 16, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 521,050 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 687,834 tests performed per million population.

As of March 18, there are no new confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases to report. There are 135 confirmed variants of concern cases in Saskatchewan: 129 B1.1.1.7 (UK) and six B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 121 (or 90 per cent) of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the confirmed cases, there are currently 433 presumptive VOC cases reported in the Far North East (1), Saskatoon (12), Central East (6), Regina (368), South Central (27) and South East (19) zones.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.